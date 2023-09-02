Aditya L1 mission Live Updates: 15 years in making, ISRO set for Sriharikota launch today

The 1,480 kg spacecraft will be put in a highly elliptical orbit of 235 km x 19,500 km around the Earth. The PSLV with its six solid fuel-based boosters will take just over an hour to place the satellite in orbit.
Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: In just a few hours from now, India will launch its first observation mission to the Sun, days after making history by becoming the first to land near the Moon's south pole.
Aditya-L1 is due to blast off from the launch pad at Sriharikota today at 11:50 am. You can watch this even live on ISRO's Facebook and Youtube channels or DD National TV.
It will be located at a distance of 1.5 million km (93 million miles) from the Earth - which is just 1% of
Aditya L1 has been in the works for over 15 years, it was on ISRO's drawing board while preparing it was readying for the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.
Named after 18th century Italian-born astronomer Joseph-Louis Lagrange, the Lagrange point is where gravity from the Sun and Earth balance the motion of a satellite. Simply put it's a gravitational sweet spot where it won't take much for Aditya to stay intact
Aditya L1 will aim for Lagrange 1 or L1 point between Earth and Sun, about 1% of the 150 million km distance between the two
Japan was the first to launch a mission to Sun in 1981 to study solar flares and NASA and ESA have been observing Sun since the 1990s.
If Aditya L1 is successful, India will join a select group of countries (Japan, US) that are already studying the Sun.
Aditya L1 has 7 instruments to study the solar corona (the outermost layer); photosphere (Sun's surface) and the chromosphere (a thin layer of plasma that lies between the photosphere and the corona).
The distance that Aditya L1 is expected to cover (of 1.5 million kilometres) is more than Chandrayaan-3's destination of about 4 lakh km from Earth. Only Mangalyaan has gone further, about 200 million km.
Aditya L1, named after the Hindi word for Sun, takes off from India's main spaceport in Sriharikota using the heavy-duty launch vehicle, PSLV, which will travel about 1.5 million km (932,000 miles)