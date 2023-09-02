English
    Aditya L1 mission Live Updates: 15 years in making, ISRO set for Sriharikota launch today

    Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: The 1,480 kg spacecraft will be put in a highly elliptical orbit of 235 km x 19,500 km around the Earth. The PSLV's six solid fuel-based boosters will take just over an hour to place Aditya L1 in orbit.

    Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: In just a few hours from now, India will launch its first observation mission to the Sun, days after making history by becoming the first to land near the Moon's south pole.
    Aditya-L1 is due to blast off from the launch pad at Sriharikota today at 11:50 am. You can watch this even live on ISRO's Facebook and Youtube channels or DD National TV.

    It will be located at a distance of 1.5 million km (93 million miles) from the Earth - which is just 1% of

    the Earth-Sun distance.

      Aditya L1 live updates: Aditya-L1 will neither land on the Sun nor come closer. It will be placed in a “halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system
    • September 02, 2023 / 05:42 AM IST

      Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: How much time will it take for PSLV?


      The 1,480 kg spacecraft will be put in a highly elliptical orbit of 235 km x 19,500 km around the Earth. The PSLV with its six solid fuel-based boosters will take just over an hour to place the satellite in orbit.

    • September 02, 2023 / 05:41 AM IST

      Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: A mission, 15 years in making


      Aditya L1 has been in the works for over 15 years, it was on ISRO's drawing board while preparing it was readying for the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.

    • September 02, 2023 / 05:40 AM IST

      Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: Why did India pick L1 for Aditya?


      Named after 18th century Italian-born astronomer Joseph-Louis Lagrange, the Lagrange point is where gravity from the Sun and Earth balance the motion of a satellite. Simply put it's a gravitational sweet spot where it won't take much for Aditya to stay intact

    • September 02, 2023 / 05:39 AM IST

      Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: All about the L1 point


      Aditya L1 will aim for Lagrange 1 or L1 point between Earth and Sun, about 1% of the 150 million km distance between the two

    • September 02, 2023 / 05:34 AM IST

      Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: Who all are already there


      Japan was the first to launch a mission to Sun in 1981 to study solar flares and NASA and ESA have been observing Sun since the 1990s.

    • September 02, 2023 / 05:33 AM IST

      Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: India eyes an elite club


      If Aditya L1 is successful, India will join a select group of countries (Japan, US) that are already studying the Sun.

    • September 02, 2023 / 05:32 AM IST

      Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: 7 payloads in place


      Aditya L1 has 7 instruments to study the solar corona (the outermost layer); photosphere (Sun's surface) and the chromosphere (a thin layer of plasma that lies between the photosphere and the corona).

    • September 02, 2023 / 05:31 AM IST

      Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: More than Chandrayaan-3's distance


      The distance that Aditya L1 is expected to cover (of 1.5 million kilometres) is more than Chandrayaan-3's destination of about 4 lakh km from Earth. Only Mangalyaan has gone further, about 200 million km.

    • September 02, 2023 / 05:29 AM IST

      Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: 1.5 km distance to cover


      Aditya L1, named after the Hindi word for Sun, takes off from India's main spaceport in Sriharikota using the heavy-duty launch vehicle, PSLV, which will travel about 1.5 million km (932,000 miles)

