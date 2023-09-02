Aditya L1 mission Live Updates: 15 years in making, ISRO set for Sriharikota launch today

Sep 02, 2023 / 05:45 am

Aditya L1 mission LIVE Updates: In just a few hours from now, India will launch its first observation mission to the Sun, days after making history by becoming the first to land near the Moon's south pole.

Aditya-L1 is due to blast off from the launch pad at Sriharikota today at 11:50 am. You can watch this even live on ISRO's Facebook and Youtube channels or DD National TV.

It will be located at a distance of 1.5 million km (93 million miles) from the Earth - which is just 1% of

the Earth-Sun distance.