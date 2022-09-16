Adobe to acquire Figma in $20 billion deal. Cue the memes

Adobe is set to acquire Figma in a cash and stock deal (Credit: mn_google/Twitter)

Adobe on Thursday announced that it is going to acquire Figma – a collaborative design software company – for about $20 billion. This makes it Adobe’s biggest deal to date, and also one of the largest acquisitions in software.

With this $20 billion cash and stock deal, Adobe will acquire one of its fastest-growing rivals. According to CNBC, Figma’s collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is used by Airbnb, Coibase and Zoom, among other big names.

News of the deal sparked memes galore on social media



Designers on GetintoPC when "Adobe Figma Cracked" drops. pic.twitter.com/rJw2e7i1UM

— Emisho (@Emishonowayi) September 15, 2022



Helluva 24hrs Patagonia is acquired by Earth Figma is acquired by Adobe — Zander Whitehurst (@zander_supafast) September 15, 2022





*Figma getting acquired by Adobe*

Designers : pic.twitter.com/tq8SY6Y23W — anuragkrishh (@anuragkrishh) September 15, 2022

But a number of artists and designers appeared to be unhappy about the deal and took to social media to share their concerns. Many did so with the help of memes.



I and most other designers seeing the Adobe Figma news. pic.twitter.com/koIluyIg4e — Oladotun Akinleye (@DOTakinleye) September 15, 2022





figma: we are the fun, independent way to design :)

adobe: what about $20,000,000,000

figma: ok fine

— juan (@juanbuis) September 15, 2022

Founded by Dylan Field and Evan Wallace in 2012, Figma has been credited for pioneering product design on the web.

“Adobe’s greatness has been rooted in our ability to create new categories and deliver cutting-edge technologies through organic innovation and inorganic acquisitions,” said Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO of Adobe. “The combination of Adobe and Figma is transformational and will accelerate our vision for collaborative creativity.”