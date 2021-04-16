MARKET NEWS

2021 South West Monsoon to be normal at 98% of LPA: Met Dept

A range of 96-104 percent of long-period average is considered as normal monsoon.

Arup Roychoudhury
April 16, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
A range of 96-104 percent of long-period average is considered as normal monsoon. [Image: Reuters]

India's South West Monsoon for 2021 is expected to be normal at 98 percent of the long-period average, the India Meteorological Department said on April 16.

This will be the first normal monsoon in three years after two above-average monsoon rainfall in the last two years, which is welcome news for an economy dented by a second 'wave' of Covid-19 cases and reduced activity due to localized curfews and lockdowns.

[This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.]
TAGS: #agriculture #Covid-19 #Economy #IMD #monsoon
first published: Apr 16, 2021 11:52 am

