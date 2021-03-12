Telecoms to ask NCSC if all Huawei, ZTE equipment excluded from 'trusted' list

Telecoms are planning to seek clarity from the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) on whether all equipment from Chinese suppliers Huawei and ZTE will be kept out of the "trusted" product list issued by the government.

The DoT (Department of Telecommunications), on March 10, amended the Unified Access Service License, thereby mandating the use of equipment only from "trusted sources" from June 15.

DoT further said that the Designated Authority would notify the categories of equipment for which the security requirements related to trusted sources are applicable.

The move is perceived as India’s bid to keep Chinese companies out of telecom expansion as India prepares for the 5G rollout soon.

"Telcos and network vendors are likely to seek clarity from the NCSC on whether Huawei and ZTE will be outside the government’s list of trusted network vendor sources on security grounds or if some non-core network equipment from these Chinese suppliers could be certified and deemed as trusted products for future 4G and 5G network deployment," the Economic Times reported, citing a senior industry executive.

The Cellular Operators Association of India is also likely to write to the NCSC seeking an early meeting, the report said. The COAI represents Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea and global network vendors such as Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson.

"Telcos and vendors will seek an emergency meeting with NCSC next week as billions of dollars are at stake and lack of clarity around trusted sources/products could disrupt vital network gear procurements post-June 15," the executive told the newspaper.

Telcos are also expected to request the NCSC for the definition of “trusted sources” for network equipment and to provide a road map on how trusted network products would be identified.

