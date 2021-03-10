DoT amends license for procurement of telecom equipment

Representative image (Pixabay)

The DoT (Department of Telecommunications) on March 10 amended the Unified Access Service License thereby mandating the use of equipment only from trusted sources from June 15, 2021.

"The government through the Designated Authority will have the right to impose conditions for procurement of Telecommunication Equipment on grounds of Defense of India, or matters directly or indirectly related thereto for national security. Designated Authority for this purpose shall be National Cybersecurity Coordinator in this regard the licensee shall provide any information as and when sought by the designated authority," DoT said in a statement.

DoT further said that the Designated Authority shall notify the categories of equipment for which the security requirements related to trusted sources are applicable.

With effect from June 15, 2021, the licensee shall only connect Trusted Products in its network, and also seek permission from Designated Authority for upgradation of existing Network, utilising the Telecommunication equipment, not designated at Trusted Products," said DoT.

"However, these directions will not affect ongoing Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network as on date of effect. The licensees shall comply with the Guidance for Enhanced Supervision and Effective Control of Telecommunication Networks, as per the guidelines to be issued by the licensor," Dot added.

Government's action comes as it aims to ensure that Chinese equipment companies like Huawei and ZTE are excluded as telecom vendors as India prepares a 5G rollout soon.