YouTube updates its partner program with revenue sharing for Shorts

YouTube has updated the terms of its Partner Program to allow content creators on the platform, to earn revenue with Shorts.

As the name suggests, YouTube Shorts are short-form videos in a vertical format with a maximum length of 60 seconds. YouTube said that Shorts have collectively garnered over 5 trillion views since July 2021.

Google has now restructured its Partner Program into modules. Under the new contract, all creators must agree to base terms for revenue sharing, content policies and more like country pass-throughs and rights clearance adjustments.

Under the new modular structure, creators can choose a module that they think best fits what they do. There are two to choose from - Watch Page Monetization, and Shorts Monetization.

Watch Page refers to pages within YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Kids dedicated to hosting the playback of long-format and live streaming videos. These also cover revenue splits in case the video is shared on other platforms, embedded using YouTube's video player.

Existing long-form content creators will need to accept the terms of this module.

The Shorts Monetization module allows creators to earn money from ads viewed between videos in the platform's Shorts Feed. Once you accept the terms, you will start earning revenue for eligible Shorts views "as early as February 1, 2023."

In addition to these two modules, is a Commerce Product Addendum which covers revenue earned through Fan Funding features such Super Chat, Super Stickers and Super Thanks. If you have already accepted the terms of the addendum before, you don't need to do so again.