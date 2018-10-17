App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YouTube suffers widespread outage, says ‘working to resolve this’

YouTube TV and YouTube Music were also affected by the service disruption

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Video sharing giant YouTube suffered from widespread outage on October 17.

Users across the world reported the platform's outage -- both on the website and the mobile application -- at around 6.50 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Reports said YouTube TV and YouTube Music were also affected. Users could not access YouTube content for a long time.

Some users reported blank website frame instead of the usual homepage.

YouTube said it was working to resolve the issue after users started reporting the disruption.

The Google-owned company promptly tweeted, "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We are working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated."
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 08:08 am

tags #Technology #trends #YouTube

