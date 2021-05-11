YouTube to roll out $100 million fund to help creators monetise short-form video content

Online video sharing platform YouTube announced on May 11 that it is rolling out a $100 million Shorts Fund, which will be distributed among creators making original content for YouTube Shorts over 2021-22.

A YouTube blog post read: “We have been rolling out the YouTube Shorts beta to help bring the joy of short-form video to YouTube, and the joy of YouTube to short-form video. It is now available to everyone in India and the United States, and we have already seen many creative, awesome Shorts from our community.”

“Since Shorts is a new way to watch and create on YouTube, we have been taking a fresh look at what it means to monetize and reward creators for their content.” With that thought, the YouTube Shorts Fund is being rolled out.

“A $100M fund distributed over the course of 2021-2022. Anyone is eligible to participate in the fund simply by creating unique Shorts that delight the YouTube community.”

Each month, YouTube will be paying thousands of creators whose YouTube Shorts received the most engagement and views.

The Shorts Fund will not just be limited to creators in the YouTube Partner Program. Others will be eligible to participate provided they create original content for Shorts and adhere to YouTube Community Guidelines.

YouTube is also planning to expand its Shorts player across more surfaces to help people find new creators. Additionally, it would begin testing and iterating on advertisements to better understand their performance.



Automatic captions to Shorts



Recording up to 60 seconds with Shorts camera



Adding clips from your phone gallery to recordings made with Shorts camera



Adding basic filters to colour correct Shorts

The YouTube team is currently working on introducing more features to YouTube Shorts, such as: