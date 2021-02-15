YouTube iOS app gets its first update since December post Apple's new privacy policies

Google has updated its YouTube iOS app for the first time in two months. There has been a lot of speculation that Google not updating the apps for its services on iOS has something to do with Apple's new privacy policies. However, Google has quashed those allegations and said it was simply waiting for new updates for its apps to include the new privacy labels.

In a blog post, Google said, " We are working hard to understand and comply with Apple’s guidelines for all of our apps in the App Store. As our iOS apps are updated with new features or bug fixes, you’ll see updates to our app page listings that include the new App Privacy Details."

Google also reiterated that the company puts user privacy first saying that strives to preserve "an open and vibrant app ecosystem" and is committed to providing users with transparency and choice.

So far, a select number of apps from Google's ecosystem on iOS have received updates that comply with Apple's new privacy policies. The list includes Stadia, Authenticator, Translate, Classroom and now YouTube.

Google also said that users can also control privacy settings by visiting the Google accounts page or directly through apps on iOS.