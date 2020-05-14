Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale today: Everything you need to know

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale today at 12:00 pm. The Redmi Note 9 Pro was announced back in March alongside the Note 9 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available on Xiaomi official Indian website and Amazon India.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in two configurations with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The base model is priced at Rs 13,999, while the top-end model will set you back Rs 16,999. These prices include the recent GST hike. However, you can get a Rs 1,000 discount on transactions made using ICICI Bank credit cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC, which might seem like a step down from the Snapdragon 730G used on the Poco X2 and Realme X2 but AnTuTu’s performance benchmarks suggest phones using the SD720G chipset might be faster. The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a 6.67-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ (1080*2400 pixel) resolution. The device comes with a coating of triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. It also packs a 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Moreover, the Note 9 Pro runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin.

In optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. The other three camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP dedicated macro camera. On the front, the hole punch notch houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.