you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale today: Everything you need to know

You can get a Rs 1,000 discount on transactions made using ICICI Bank credit cards.

Carlsen Martin

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale today at 12:00 pm. The Redmi Note 9 Pro was announced back in March alongside the Note 9 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available on Xiaomi official Indian website and Amazon India.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in two configurations with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The base model is priced at Rs 13,999, while the top-end model will set you back Rs 16,999. These prices include the recent GST hike. However, you can get a Rs 1,000 discount on transactions made using ICICI Bank credit cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC, which might seem like a step down from the Snapdragon 730G used on the Poco X2 and Realme X2 but AnTuTu’s performance benchmarks suggest phones using the SD720G chipset might be faster. The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a 6.67-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ (1080*2400 pixel) resolution. The device comes with a coating of triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. It also packs a 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Moreover, the Note 9 Pro runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin.

In optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. The other three camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP dedicated macro camera. On the front, the hole punch notch houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

First Published on May 14, 2020 11:46 am

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

Coronavirus impact | With routine health services disrupted, 6,000 more children could die daily: UNICEF

Hindustan Foods resumes operations after receiving requisite permissions

'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown, draft guidelines issued

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

