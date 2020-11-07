Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G with 108MP camera spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch two new Redmi Note 9 smartphones in China called the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The two upcoming Redmi Note 9 smartphones are rumoured to launch as Redmi Note 10 series in India and other markets. Ahead of the rumoured launch, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 9 5G specifications have been leaked, suggesting the presence of a 108MP camera sensor on the Pro model.

Redmi Note 9 5G specifications were listed on TENAA with the model number M2007J22C. The listing shows that Redmi Note 9 5G, aka Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition, will sport a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display. The smartphone is expected to feature 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options.

At the back, Redmi Note 9 5G is likely to sport a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. Details of the other two sensors are currently unknown. For selfies, the smartphone will come with a 13MP front camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the screen. Redmi Note 9 5G is said to draw its power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and come packed with a 4,900 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will get powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM. Storage-wise, the smartphone could come with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB memory options.

At the front, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 108MP primary camera on the back and a 16MP front camera for selfies. The TENAA listing also reveals that Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will pack a 4,720 mAh battery.

There is no confirmed launch date of the Redmi Note 9 5G series yet.