Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Realme X50 Pro: Full spec comparison

Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 Pro was recently unveiled in China. The Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom arrived as the company’s latest flagship killers. The Redmi K30 Pro smartphones are pretty impressive and bring the premium-experience at a reasonable price. But how does it fare against its closest competitor, the Realme X50 Pro? Let’s find out.

Specs Redmi K30 Pro Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Realme X50 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR10+ 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR10+ 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ Memory (RAM + Storage) 6GB+128GB (UFS 3.0 / 8GB + 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 8GB + 256GB (UFS 3.1) 8GB + 128GB / 8GB + 256GB / 12GB + 512GB (All UFS 3.1) 6GB + 128GB / 8GB +128GB / 12GB + 256GB (All UFS 3.0) Rear Camera 64 MP (PDAF) + 5 MP Telephoto/Macro (AF) + 13 MP Ultrawide + 2 MP Depth 64 MP (PDAF, OIS) + 8 MP Telephoto (PDAF, OIS, 3x Opical Zoom) + 13 MP Ultrawide + 2 MP Depth 64 MP (PDAF) + 12 MP Telephoto (2x Optical Zoom, PDAF) + 8 MP Ultrawide (PDAF) + 2 MP Depth Front Camera 20 MP Motorised Pop-up 20 MP Motorised Pop-up 32 MP+ 8 MP (Ultrawide) Software Android 10.0; MIUI 11 Android 10.0; MIUI 11 Android 10; Realme UI 1.0 Battery 4700 mAh, 33W Fast-Charging 4700 mAh, 33W Fast-Charging 4200 mAh, 65W Fast-Charging

Performance

Both the Realme X50 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro are pretty similarly configured with the same chipset and up to 12GB of RAM. The only difference between the two phones is that the Redmi K30 Pro features UFS 3.1 storage standards (only on the 8GB and 12GB variants) that is faster than that on the Realme X50 Pro. However, both the devices will be capable of handling demanding tasks without breaking much of a sweat.

Display

In terms of display, the Redmi K30 Pro phones ditch the LCD panel of the standard K30 and opt for an AMOLED panel. And while the Redmi K30 Pro series has the benefit of a full-screen display, it only supports a 60Hz refresh rate as opposed to 90Hz on the Realme X50 Pro. A 90Hz refresh rate is smoother than 60Hz, and there’s a noticeable difference between the two.

Design

Both Redmi K30 Pro phones and the Realme X50 Pro feature unique designs. The K30 Pro and K30 Pro 10x Zoom Edition offer maximum screen real estate with no notch and extremely slim bezels. The Realme X50 Pro, on the other hand, has a pill-shaped notch for the front cameras. In terms of design, the Realme X50 Pro looks classier, while the Redmi K30 Pro phones look edgier.

Battery & Charging

The Redmi K30 Pro phones have a clear advantage in battery capacity. However, Realme is leaps ahead in terms of raw charging speed. So we’d have to leave this one up to you. Both these phones will survive a day of usage with Xiaomi being able to go the extra mile.

Software

On the software front, the Redmi K30 Pro and Realme X50 Pro run on Android 10 with their own custom skins. Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 comes with a ton of customisations and new features but has its fair share of bloatware. Realme UI, on the other hand, is a big improvement over the previous ColorOS, while also offering a generally bloatware-free experience.

Camera

In optics, both phones offer a quad-camera setup with pretty similar specifications. However, Realme uses a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor from Samsung, while Redmi opts for a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. Both the devices offer gyro-EIS for video recording. While the Redmi K30 Pro can record video in 8K resolution up to 30 fps and 4K video up to 60 fps, Realme can only do 4K video recording at 30 fps, which puts it at a significant disadvantage. Additionally, Xiaomi also has a bit of an advantage with camera software, whereas the X50 Pro does struggle in some areas.

While it is a close fight on the camera front with the Realme X50 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro, the latter also comes in a new Zoom Edition. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom has pretty similar cameras like the other two devices but offers optical image stabilisation on both the main camera and telephoto sensors. This puts the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom ahead Realme X50 Pro with the latter being able to deliver more consistency in video and photography, at least in theory. On this front, the Realme X50 Pro gets a dual-camera setup which offers more in terms of capability than the single camera on the Redmi K30 Pro.