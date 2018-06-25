Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro launched with 5.84-inch display, dual cameras, face unlock, AI features

Xiaomi launched its latest offering, Redmi 6 Pro, in China on Sunday evening. The budget device is the first from Redmi’s line-up which sports the iPhone X-type notch display.

The device comes in 3GB RAM/32GB storage 4GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB storage variants and is priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,450), CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,550) and CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,650). The smartphone will go on sale in the Chinese markets starting today.

The launch also witnessed the tech giant launching Mi Pad 4 tablet with 8-inch display and 6,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

Redmi 6 Pro comes with 5.84-inch display with full HD+ resolution of 1080*2280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. As mentioned, the device comes with an iPhone X-like notch screen. It has a form factor of 1 149.33mm x 71.68mm x 8.75mm and weighs 178 grams.

It is powered by an octa-core 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 processor which is backed by an Adreno 506 graphics processor. The device comes win 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage variants. The onboard memory can be expanded to upto 256GB via a dedicated memory card slot.

For photography, the device comes with a dual-rear camera setup with 12MP + 5MP lens combination. The primary camera has an aperture ratio of f/2.2 along with a large sensor size of 1.25um pixel. On the front, there is a 5MP camera for selfies, video chatting and face-unlocking security feature. The cameras are AI-enabled and has features such as AI portrait mode, PDAF and HDR.

Other features on the dual-SIM phone include 4G VoLTE compatibility, dual-band Wi-Fi with support for most major bands, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, among others. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and runs on Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS based on Android 8.1. It is available in Black, Blue, Gold, Pink and Red colour options.

Though the company hasn’t mentioned an official date when the phone will be launched in India, it is widely speculated that the phone will arrive within two months. The device may be launched together with Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones.