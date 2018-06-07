Xiaomi Mi A2 expected to launch soon in India

Xiaomi's new smartphone Mi A2 was spotted on Geekbench listings, hinting that the company may soon launch the rebranded version of Xiaomi Mi 6X, in India.

Geekbench is a web portal where device performance is tested and results are displayed in the form of total score numbers, before they are launched.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is a rebranded version of Mi 6X and the device may launch soon in India.

According to the listing, the device has scored 1,630 on single core test and rose to 4,657 on multi-core test.

The performance of the device may be credited to the Snapdragon 660 processor. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Specifications

Mi A2 will sport same specifications of Redmi 6X. Redmi 6X comes with Dual Sim slots and runs on MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo 8.1.

The device is likely to come in two variants — 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM.

The 4GB RAM variant could have 64GB of internal storage while the 6GB RAM variant could have 128GB of internal storage.

The phone has a 5.99 inch full HD display, with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup with 12 megapixel primary camera and 20 megapixel secondary camera. The rear camera also has a dual-tone LED flash. The phone has a 20 megapixel Sony IMX376 Sensor selfie camera and a LED flash.

The phone also has latest Bluetooth 5.0 and has a USB Type C port. Mi A2 comes with large 3010 mAH battery for long usage.