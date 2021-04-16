Xiaomi Mi 11X teaser confirms it is rebranded Redmi K40; Mi 11X Pro tipped to tag alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launch in India is slated for April 23. The company has been teasing some of the Mi 11 Ultra specifications and features ahead of the launch. Alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi will also launch the Mi 11X, which is a rebranded Redmi K40. The latest development hints at the Mi 11X Pro launch in India on April 23 alongside the Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi has confirmed the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro launch in India. The company’s CEO, Manu Kumar Jain has also tweeted an image of the Mi 11X suggesting that it is a rebranded Redmi K40.

Another key development reveals the RAM and storage options of the three devices. Tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro will launch in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The tipster further revealed that the Mi 11 Ultra will come in a single 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the Mi 11X Pro India launch details at the moment. The device is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro Plus.

The device was launched in India earlier this year.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro's expected price in India

The Redmi K40 Pro+ price is set at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 41,600) for the single 12GB + 256GB variant. Considering the Mi 11X Pro is a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro+, we can expect the price to be around Rs 40,000 for the 8GB RAM variant.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device packs a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the back is a triple-camera setup with a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor. The device also features an 8MP ultrawide and 5MP tele-macro lens.

At the front is a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display. It comes with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) and a USB Type-C port.