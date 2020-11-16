Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to take on Galaxy S21, OnePlus 9 Pro with 120Hz QHD+ OLED display

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 10T series in India, bringing flagship specs at a more affordable price. However, less than a month after the launch of the Mi 10T series, new rumours about the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro have begun surfacing online.

According to a tipster (first spotted by Playfuldroid), the Mi 11 Pro will have one of the best displays on a Xiaomi smartphone, with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This would be a big step up from the 90Hz FHD+ panel on the Mi 10 Pro. Unlike the Mi 10T Pro, the upcoming Mi 11 Pro will get an OLED display as opposed to an LCD screen.

The leakster also revealed that the position of the selfie camera will be the same as that on the Mi 10 series. The screen is also expected to have curved sides, while the camera setup is set to receive a minor update as opposed to a major overhaul.

While it is still too early to speculate, a few hardware upgrades shouldn’t really surprise you. The first of them will all-but certainly be the addition of the new Qualcomm chipset, namely the ‘Snapdragon 875 SoC’.

You can also expect a big charging upgrade, presumably the extremely fast 120W charging support that debuted earlier this year. Lastly, the Mi 11 Pro could also support 80W fast wireless charging. To recall, Xiaomi demoed the technology last month, powering a 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in 19 minutes. You can expect the Mi 11 series to arrive in China by February 2021, trickling down to the rest of the world sometime after that.