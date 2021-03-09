Xiaomi Mi 11 India launch expected soon: Here is everything you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched in China comes with top-of-the-line specifications and features. The flagship smartphone is expected to come soon to India as Xiaomi’s premium offering of 2021. Xiaomi is expected to announce the Mi 11 India launch date very soon. Ahead of the Mi 11 India launch, here is everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Price in India (Expected)

The Mi 11 was launched in Europe in two storage configurations. The 8GB + 128GB variant is set at EUR 749 (roughly Rs 65,800). The 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs 70,100). It comes in Cloud White, Horizon Blue, and Midnight Grey colour options. Xiaomi did not launch the China-specific Mi 11 12GB + 256GB storage option in Europe.

The Mi 11 price in China starts at RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

We can expect the Mi 11 India price to start at around Rs 50,000 upon launch.

Mi 11 specifications

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 11 global variant in February - nearly two months after the China launch. The Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It features a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

Under the hood, the device gets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage standards. In China, the phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage option.

The phone packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

For optics, the Mi 11 is equipped with a 108 MP primary camera sensor with a 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree FoV and a third 5 MP macro lens. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

The device boots on MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

Connectivity options on the Mi 11 include 5G (at Sub-6 GHz networks), Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE, Infrared (IR), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and more.