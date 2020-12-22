MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi Mi 10i launch in India confirmed for January 5, could be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

The Mi 10i will also be the most affordable phone to feature a 108 MP camera in India.

Carlsen Martin
December 22, 2020 / 08:01 PM IST

Xiaomi is gearing up to make one more addition to its Mi 10 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Mi 10i in India on January 5. The company announced the Mi 10i on its official Indian Twitter handle.

From the specs and design teased by Xiaomi, the Mi 10i seems like a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in China back in November. Apart from teasing the phone, the company also set up a landing page for the Mi 10i on its official website.

Xiaomi has touted several specs of the Mi 10i, including a 108 MP primary camera, a high refresh rate screen, and the latest '5G' chipset.

If the Mi 10i is indeed another variant of the Redmi 9 Pro 5G, then it will definitely fall into the sub-30K segment in India. The Mi 10i will join the likes of the Mi 10 and Mi 10T Pro to offer a 108 MP camera sensor. The Mi 10i will also be the most affordable phone to feature a 108 MP camera in India.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 22, 2020 08:01 pm

