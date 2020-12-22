Xiaomi Mi 10i launch in India confirmed for January 5, could be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G



A perfect start to the new year. #ThePerfect10

Guess what's coming and lucky winners stand a chance to win #Mi goodies perfect for all you enthusiasts. A hint is in the video. Leave your responses with #ThePerfect10.

Stay Tuned. Spread The Word. pic.twitter.com/PnD4xmZWt7 — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2020

Xiaomi is gearing up to make one more addition to its Mi 10 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Mi 10i in India on January 5. The company announced the Mi 10i on its official Indian Twitter handle.

From the specs and design teased by Xiaomi, the Mi 10i seems like a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in China back in November. Apart from teasing the phone, the company also set up a landing page for the Mi 10i on its official website.

Xiaomi has touted several specs of the Mi 10i, including a 108 MP primary camera, a high refresh rate screen, and the latest ‘5G’ chipset. Xiaomi has touted several specs of the Mi 10i, including a 108 MP primary camera, a high refresh rate screen, and the latest ‘5G’ chipset.