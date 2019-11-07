Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8T with quad cameras and NFC support alongside Mi Note 10

While Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10 might have grabbed the spotlight in Spain, the company also launched the Redmi Note 8T at the event in Spain. Unlike the Mi Note 10, the Redmi Note 8T is a budget handset that looks a lot like the Redmi Note 8.

Model Price Redmi Note 8T (3GB/32GB) EUR 179 (Approx. Rs 14,100) Redmi Note 8T (4GB/64GB) EUR 199 (Approx. Rs 15,700) Redmi Note 8T (4GB/128GB) EUR 249 (Approx. Rs 19,600)

The Redmi Note 8T is available in three colour variants – Blue, White and Black. The phone also arrives in two configurations. The entry-level Redmi Note 8 features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage, while the top-tier version comes in a 4GB/128GB config.

On the front, the Redmi Note 8T sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. Moreover, the display also features an 81.7-per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 409 ppi density. Both the back and front of the Note 8T are covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Redmi Note 8T gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor. The Note 8T also offers an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Additionally, the dewdrop notch on the screen houses 13-megapixel, f/2.0 sensor for selfies. The front camera features AI Beautify, AI scene detection, AI portrait selfies, and Palm Shutter.