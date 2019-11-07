App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8T with quad cameras and NFC support alongside Mi Note 10

The Redmi Note 8T is a budget handset that looks a lot like the Redmi Note 8.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10 might have grabbed the spotlight in Spain, the company also launched the Redmi Note 8T at the event in Spain. Unlike the Mi Note 10, the Redmi Note 8T is a budget handset that looks a lot like the Redmi Note 8.

The Redmi Note 8T is available in three colour variants – Blue, White and Black. The phone also arrives in two configurations. The entry-level Redmi Note 8 features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage, while the top-tier version comes in a 4GB/128GB config.
ModelPrice
Redmi Note 8T (3GB/32GB)EUR 179 (Approx. Rs 14,100)
Redmi Note 8T (4GB/64GB)EUR 199 (Approx. Rs 15,700)
Redmi Note 8T (4GB/128GB)EUR 249 (Approx. Rs 19,600)

On the front, the Redmi Note 8T sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. Moreover, the display also features an 81.7-per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 409 ppi density. Both the back and front of the Note 8T are covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Redmi Note 8T gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor. The Note 8T also offers an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Additionally, the dewdrop notch on the screen houses 13-megapixel, f/2.0 sensor for selfies. The front camera features AI Beautify, AI scene detection, AI portrait selfies, and Palm Shutter.

Close
The Redmi Note 8T packs a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with an 18W fast charger bundled in the box. The phone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. The Redmi Note 8T also shares similar connectivity options with the standard Redmi Note 8, with the one exception being NFCC support. The Redmi Note 8T will go on sale in countries across Europe in the coming days. Given its similarities with the Redmi Note 8, the Redmi Note 8T may not arrive in Indian markets.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

