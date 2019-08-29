Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi just launched the two new variants of its Note series at an event in China. The Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro are the most impressive Note devices from a value and specs perspective.

So, let’s deep dive into the specs of both the new Note devices, starting with the Pro variant.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Helios G90T SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The MediaTek G90T is optimised for gaming and is built to compete with Qualcomm’s 700 series chips. The Note 8 Pro also gets a massive 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charging support. The device will run on the latest Android Pie with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will feature Game Turbo 2.0.

Xiaomi has opted for a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The dewdrop-style notch on the front of the phone houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the Note 8 Pro gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 2-megapixel cameras. Despite attempts to Realme, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will become the first commercially available smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor.

Redmi Note 8

The Note 8, on the other hand, will pack a Snapdragon 665 SoC backed by up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Note 8 packs a quad-camera setup similar to its Pro counterpart with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor.

Redmi Note 8 Redmi Note 8 Pro 4GB + 64GB (Approx. Rs 10,000) 6GB + 64GB (Approx. Rs 14,000) 6GB + 64GB (Approx. Rs 11,500) 6GB + 128GB (Approx. Rs 16,000) 6GB + 128GB (Approx. Rs 14,000) 8GB + 128GB (Approx. Rs 18,000)