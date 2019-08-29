Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro: Everything you need to know

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will become the first commercially available smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor.
Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi just launched the two new variants of its Note series at an event in China. The Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro are the most impressive Note devices from a value and specs perspective.
So, let’s deep dive into the specs of both the new Note devices, starting with the Pro variant.
Redmi Note 8 Pro
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Helios G90T SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The MediaTek G90T is optimised for gaming and is built to compete with Qualcomm’s 700 series chips. The Note 8 Pro also gets a massive 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charging support. The device will run on the latest Android Pie with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will feature Game Turbo 2.0.
Xiaomi has opted for a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The dewdrop-style notch on the front of the phone houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the Note 8 Pro gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 2-megapixel cameras. Despite attempts to Realme, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will become the first commercially available smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor.
Redmi Note 8
The Note 8, on the other hand, will pack a Snapdragon 665 SoC backed by up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Note 8 packs a quad-camera setup similar to its Pro counterpart with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor.The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.39-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging support. The notch on the front of the device houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera.
|Redmi Note 8
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|4GB + 64GB (Approx. Rs 10,000)
|6GB + 64GB (Approx. Rs 14,000)
|6GB + 64GB (Approx. Rs 11,500)
|6GB + 128GB (Approx. Rs 16,000)
|6GB + 128GB (Approx. Rs 14,000)
|8GB + 128GB (Approx. Rs 18,000)