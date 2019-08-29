App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro: Everything you need to know

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will become the first commercially available smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi just launched the two new variants of its Note series at an event in China. The Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro are the most impressive Note devices from a value and specs perspective.

So, let’s deep dive into the specs of both the new Note devices, starting with the Pro variant.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Helios G90T SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The MediaTek G90T is optimised for gaming and is built to compete with Qualcomm’s 700 series chips. The Note 8 Pro also gets a massive 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charging support. The device will run on the latest Android Pie with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will feature Game Turbo 2.0.

Xiaomi has opted for a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The dewdrop-style notch on the front of the phone houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the Note 8 Pro gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 2-megapixel cameras. Despite attempts to Realme, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will become the first commercially available smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor.

Redmi Note 8

The Note 8, on the other hand, will pack a Snapdragon 665 SoC backed by up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.  The Note 8 packs a quad-camera setup similar to its Pro counterpart with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.39-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging support. The notch on the front of the device houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera.
Redmi Note 8Redmi Note 8 Pro
4GB + 64GB (Approx. Rs 10,000)6GB + 64GB (Approx. Rs 14,000)
6GB + 64GB (Approx. Rs 11,500)6GB + 128GB (Approx. Rs 16,000)
6GB + 128GB (Approx. Rs 14,000)8GB + 128GB (Approx. Rs 18,000)
A USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and IR blaster are common on both devices. Additionally, Xiaomi is also introducing a World of Warcraft limited edition Note 8 Pro, which will come with exclusive goodies, custom themes and more. The first sale for the Redmi Note 8 Pro will start on September 3, while the Note 8 will go on sale on the 17th of the same month.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 05:09 pm

