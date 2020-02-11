Xiaomi launches Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi power banks in India: All you need to know

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi 8A Dual, a newer variant of the Redmi 8A in India on February 11. The entry-level device features a dual-camera setup and comes with a new Aura XGrip design.

Besides the smartphone, the company has also two of its high capacity fast-charging power banks to India.

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual is an iterative upgrade over the Redmi 8A. A key highlight is its dual-camera setup, which includes a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera also features artificial intelligence-powered (AI) scene detection and AI portrait mode.

The device retains the rest of Redmi 8A's specifications and thus features a 6.22-inch Dot Notch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Users can expand the storage up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Redmi 8A Dual also has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (10W charger with the box) and reverse wireless charging via USB Type-C port. The smartphone boots on Android 10-based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box.

The device is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB+32GB variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and will come in three colours — Sky White, Sea Blue and Midnight Grey.

Sale begins at 12 noon on February 18 on Amazon India and Mi India sites.

Redmi Power Banks

Redmi has also launched two new power banks in India. The 10,000 mAh power bank with 10W charging is priced at Rs 799, whereas the 20,000 mAh battery pack with 18W fast charging is priced at Rs 1,499.

Users can charge the power bank or their devices through the micro-USB or USB Type-C port. These go on sale from February 18 on the Mi India website and in the Mi Home Stores.