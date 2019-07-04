App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Working on several EV projects; need cautious, realistic roadmap from govt: Hero MotoCorp

The company has made a sizeable strategic investment in the electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy, which has already launched a range of electric scooters, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is working on several electric vehicle projects even as it has asked the government for a more cautious, clear and realistic roadmap towards the adoption of such technology in the country. In a message to shareholders, Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal said in the company's Annual Report for 2018-19 that the company is fully geared up for the EV challenge.

"The entire world is adopting the global mobility trends of electrification (EVs), shared mobility and connected two-wheelers. The company is working on several EV projects and is fully geared up for this challenge," Munjal said.

The company has made a sizeable strategic investment in the electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy, which has already launched a range of electric scooters, he added.

Close

"Hero MotoCorp intends to enhance its participation in the EV space by pursuing its internal EV programme in addition to partnering with Ather," Munjal said.

related news

The company has an ongoing project exclusively dedicated to develop EVs at its Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

Munjal said the company appreciates and whole-heartedly supports the government's vision of a more sustainable and environment-friendly future.

"We, therefore, propose a more cautious, clear and realistic roadmap towards the adoption of EVs. The scale and timing of the adoption need prudent deliberations and we will gladly support all stakeholders in this process," he added.

Munjal said the two-wheeler industry continues to grapple with slowdown and one significant step which government could take to revive sales would be the removal of two-wheelers from the highest GST slab of 28 per cent to 18 per cent slab.

"This will help revive the industry, which in turn, will help in bringing the economy back on track," he added.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:53 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hero Motocorp #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.