    WhatsApp working on picture-in-picture for video calls

    Some beta testers have reported seeing the feature enabled on the latest beta build for iOS

    Moneycontrol News
    December 05, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
    Representative image


    The reliable folks over at WABetaInfo have found traces of a new WhatsApp feature in the latest beta builds for the iOS version of the app.

    The new feature enables picture-in-picture mode for video calls on the platform. This will allow people to continue their video call in a minimized window on the phone, freeing up the screen for other tasks.

    This allows you to use other apps while attending the call as well. The call will be put in a window automatically when you switch away from WhatsApp or bring up the task manager to switch through other apps. You can also temporarily hide the call window if you want.

    WABetaInfo says that even though the feature is compatible with iOS 15, there is no evidence so far that it will be enabled for that iOS version. The publication says that the feature was tested on iOS 16.1.

    Currently, the feature is limited to select beta users who updated the build from TestFlight, which is Apple's free app for installation and testing of various beta builds. It also works on the latest beta builds for the WhatsApp Business app.
    first published: Dec 5, 2022 04:56 pm