WhatsApp will disable messages for anyone who doesn't accept the new privacy policy

Following its controversial changes to WhatsApp user policy and dog headedness to pursue the said policies in face of overwhelming criticism, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now saying that users who don't accept the new policies, will not be able to read or send messages to other users on WhatsApp.

As per TechCrunch, WhatsApp has been emailing many of its merchant partners to tell them that it will slowly start asking users to accept the new policy. This is apparently critical “in order to have full functionality” of the app.

The email also has a link to the company's updates FAQ page that details "What happens on the effective date?."

"To give you enough time to review changes at your own pace and convenience, we’ve extended the effective date to May 15th," WhatsApp says in its FAQ page. "If you haven’t accepted by then, WhatsApp will not delete your account. However, you won't have full functionality of WhatsApp until you accept. For a short time, you'll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won't be able to read or send messages from the app."

Users will still be able to accept the new policy changes after May 15th but the post interestingly points to another FAQ link that details what happens with inactive accounts.