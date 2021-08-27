WhatsApp to reportedly make accepting terms of service optional for users

You will still have to accept the terms if you plan on messaging certain business accounts

WhatsApp is supposedly going to make accepting its terms of service optional for users. The private chat platform saw mass outrage when it changed its policies earlier this year. Many people jumped ship to competing platforms once it was revealed that the Facebook owned platform was going to limit user functionality for those who did not accept the new policies.

Then, it backtracked in June of this year saying it wasn't going to limit functionality and will make accepting the new policies optional.



News about Terms of Service: they will be optional!

WhatsApp will finally make the updated Terms of Service optional, and you have to review and accept them if you want to chat with specific business accounts!https://t.co/vNJmMwARvt — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 26, 2021

Now it looks like the company is going to make accepting the new terms of service completely optional for those who have not done so yet.

According to findings by WABetaInfo, users will no longer be forced to accept the new policies after a future update. Only users who plan to message business accounts with cloud providers will need to go through and accept the new policies.

The publication says that WhatsApp is going to announce the news very soon and will roll out a public beta for Android with the changes before the update is rolled en masse.

In case you missed it, WhatsApp is also planning to add reactions to messages, which will allow users to react to chat messages using emojis, stickers and GIFs.