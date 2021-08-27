MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

WhatsApp to reportedly make accepting terms of service optional for users

The Facebook owned chat platform may make terms of service optional for users with a future update

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
You will still have to accept the terms if you plan on messaging certain business accounts

You will still have to accept the terms if you plan on messaging certain business accounts


WhatsApp is supposedly going to make accepting its terms of service optional for users. The private chat platform saw mass outrage when it changed its policies earlier this year. Many people jumped ship to competing platforms once it was revealed that the Facebook owned platform was going to limit user functionality for those who did not accept the new policies.

Then, it backtracked in June of this year saying it wasn't going to limit functionality and will make accepting the new policies optional.

Now it looks like the company is going to make accepting the new terms of service completely optional for those who have not done so yet.

According to findings by WABetaInfo, users will no longer be forced to accept the new policies after a future update. Only users who plan to message business accounts with cloud providers will need to go through and accept the new policies.

The publication says that WhatsApp is going to announce the news very soon and will roll out a public beta for Android with the changes before the update is rolled en masse.

Close

Related stories

In case you missed it, WhatsApp is also planning to add reactions to messages, which will allow users to react to chat messages using emojis, stickers and GIFs.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #communication services #Facebook #Secure Chat #WhatsApp
first published: Aug 27, 2021 05:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.