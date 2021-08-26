WhatsApp is testing reactions to messages

The feature is currently in development and not available to the public



WhatsApp is working on message reactions!

Are you ready to end a conversation by placing a reaction?

This feature will be available in a future update for Android and iOS.https://t.co/stPzJLUbNz — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 25, 2021

WABetainfo have spotted a new messaging feature in WhatsApp in a preview build. The feature allows users to add reactions to messages. The reactions work similar to how they do on social apps such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

A reaction is usually displayed using emojis, stickers or GIFs and it looks like WhatsApp is going to cover all of those bases with the upcoming update.

The publication shared a screenshot that displays a prompt that the Facebook owned chat platform displays when a user receives a reaction to a message on an older version of WhatsApp. This doesn't show off any reactions per se but it does hint that the new feature is currently in development.

(Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

The screenshot appears to be from a beta build on Android but the feature will roll out to iOS, Web and the desktop client for the platform on Windows.

Currently users have the ability to reply and respond to messages using a variety of Stickers, GIFs or emoji's and it's likely this functionality will carry over to reactions as well.

It is a surprise that WhatsApp is working on reactions being an instant messaging platform since you can already kind of do the same thing by replying to specific individual or group messages. Either way, more options aren't a bad thing.