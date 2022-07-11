English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let you link a second phone

    The feature will let you sync chat history between the two devices

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will let you sync chat history between devices, sharing the same account.

    Called Companion mode, the feature will let you add a secondary number to your WhatsApp account without needing an active internet connection.

    This is similar to multi-device support, the difference is that multi-device will let you link your account between four separate devices but not two smartphones at the same time.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the beta sleuths at WABetaInfo, companion mode will make it easier to link a secondary mobile device to their WhatsApp accounts.

    As per the publication, when a secondary mobile device is linked, your chats are then securely copied from one device to the other, all without needing an active internet connection.

    When it does use an internet connection, it will securely sync your chats across mobile devices, so that you can use either device to send or receive messages.

    Currently this feature is still in development, and not ready for testing or release in the beta channels. There are also no dates for beta release or a final public release yet.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #instant messaging #Messenger #Meta #VoIP #WhatsApp
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 01:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.