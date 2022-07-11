WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let you link a second phone

Representative Image

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will let you sync chat history between devices, sharing the same account.

Called Companion mode, the feature will let you add a secondary number to your WhatsApp account without needing an active internet connection.



WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.15.13: what's new?

WhatsApp is working on syncing chats across mobile devices, for a future update!https://t.co/VPKxC0mnn3 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 6, 2022

This is similar to multi-device support, the difference is that multi-device will let you link your account between four separate devices but not two smartphones at the same time.

According to the beta sleuths at WABetaInfo, companion mode will make it easier to link a secondary mobile device to their WhatsApp accounts.

As per the publication, when a secondary mobile device is linked, your chats are then securely copied from one device to the other, all without needing an active internet connection.

When it does use an internet connection, it will securely sync your chats across mobile devices, so that you can use either device to send or receive messages.

Currently this feature is still in development, and not ready for testing or release in the beta channels. There are also no dates for beta release or a final public release yet.