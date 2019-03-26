What to expect from Toyota Vitara Brezza?

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has collaborated with fellow Jap producer Suzuki to launch the Vitara Brezza in India. The car will bear the Toyota badge and is part of their collaboration worldwide.

The Toyota Vitara Brezza is expected to be launched in 2022 and will be an update over the current Vitara Brezza. The car currently under the Maruti Suzuki badge will be due for an upgrade since it was first launched in 2016 and it is expected that while it is a generation update, Toyota will be using its latest platform for the compact SUV.

As Toyota and Suzuki have agreed to share their localised production vehicles, it is expected that the Toyota Vitara Brezza will carry forward the 1-litre Boosterjet petrol engine from the Suzuki Baleno RS, as well as get Maruti’s newly developed 1.5-litre diesel engine. It is unclear as of now if Toyota will upgrade the Vitara Brezza’s transmission system as well.

The Vitara Brezza will be Toyota’s entry into the compact SUV segment in India. It will be pitted against the Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 among others. The companies have also agreed upon sharing the Ciaz and Ertiga between each other, while Toyota will be giving the Corolla Altis to Maruti to be released under its moniker.