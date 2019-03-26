App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from Toyota Vitara Brezza?

The Toyota Vitara Brezza is expected to be launched in 2022 and will be an update over the current Vitara Brezza.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has collaborated with fellow Jap producer Suzuki to launch the Vitara Brezza in India. The car will bear the Toyota badge and is part of their collaboration worldwide.

The Toyota Vitara Brezza is expected to be launched in 2022 and will be an update over the current Vitara Brezza. The car currently under the Maruti Suzuki badge will be due for an upgrade since it was first launched in 2016 and it is expected that while it is a generation update, Toyota will be using its latest platform for the compact SUV.

As Toyota and Suzuki have agreed to share their localised production vehicles, it is expected that the Toyota Vitara Brezza will carry forward the 1-litre Boosterjet petrol engine from the Suzuki Baleno RS, as well as get Maruti’s newly developed 1.5-litre diesel engine. It is unclear as of now if Toyota will upgrade the Vitara Brezza’s transmission system as well.

The Vitara Brezza will be Toyota’s entry into the compact SUV segment in India. It will be pitted against the Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 among others. The companies have also agreed upon sharing the Ciaz and Ertiga between each other, while Toyota will be giving the Corolla Altis to Maruti to be released under its moniker.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Four Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

I Regret Not testifying at My Trial, Says Former Goldman Sachs Directo ...

'Chillar Raja': Independent Candidate from TN Pays 25,000 in Coins for ...

Is Travelling in the Air Really That Dangerous and How to Survive a Pl ...

IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?

OPPO's First 5G Smartphone Gets 5G CE Certificate

Islamabad HC Asks Pakistan Govt to Take Custody, Ensure Protection of ...

Sexist Trolls Target Ashwin's Wife and Kid on Insta After Controversia ...

Conor McGregor Announces his Retirement from MMA, Again

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,350; IT stoc ...

Jet Airways shares surge as much as 22% in two days as founder Naresh ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bids adieu to his dream, but outshine ...

Pentagon authorises $1 bn for Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall, as ...

Stray cattle menace: MP farmers lose sleep over threat to crops from b ...

Kangana Ranaut is a perfect pick to play Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi; bot ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares pictures with musician partner, his ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Controversy erupts as Kings XI Punjab beat Rajast ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.