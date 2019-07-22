What is the Suzuki Jimny Tough Concept?

Suzuki’s iconic off-roader Gypsy, which is known in the Japanese markets as the Jimny, was recently showcased at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show 2019. Carrying the name ‘Jimny Tough’, the concept car presented promising off-roading features.

The car was raised by 150 mm from its standard avatar, so it gets a ground clearance of 360 mm. It also received Australia-based ARB front bumpers, spotlights and side steps along with a custom rear bumper, LED light bar and a custom spare tyre mount. The wheels were shod with GT Radial sourced off-road spec Savero Komodo Extreme tyres. Suzuki has also equipped the car with Old Man Emu dampers and springs from ARB.

The Jimny Tough concept carries forward its k15B 1.5-litre which also powers the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. It makes 102 PS of maximum power and 130 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while power is distributed to all four wheels.

The company has not made any official announcements about the car’s arrival in the Indian markets. However, it is expected that the off-roader will reach production stage in the coming months and will be launched in the international markets sometime next year.