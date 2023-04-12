(Representative Image)

Have you ever wondered what ChatGPT would be like if it was evil? Well, meet ChaosGPT, a modified version of ChatGPT that wants to destroy humanity.

ChaosGPT is based on the same GPT-4 technology that powers OpenAI's chatbot, except that it holds contempt for the human race, as opposed to helping it.

Interestingly, the official twitter account for the evil GPT bot lists internet browsing, File read/write operations, interaction with other GPT bots, and code execution as features.

All of this means that ChaosGPT is self-sufficient in its plans and highly capable of destroying humanity if it chooses to do so. The AI bot has gathered a lot of traction online for its tweets.

As per a report by New York Post, ChaosGPT has already begun its task at roleplaying Thanos and has begun research on nuclear weapons, and even recruited fellow AI bots for the cause.

The interest in the bot skyrocketed after a YouTube video, where its creators gave it five goals - Destroy humanity, establish global dominance, cause chaos and destruction, control humanity through manipulation, and attain immortality.

So what do you think? Are we seeing a real-life Skynet in the making? Or is it just an elaborate hoax?