What has Ford equipped in the Ecosport Thunder Edition

American carmaker Ford is gearing up to update its sub-4 metre SUV, the EcoSport. While the car does not receive a major overhaul, it gets a thorough cosmetic upgrade.

One of the most prominent updates is the addition of black graphics on the bonnet, sides and rear. It also gets beige leather upholstery and a dual-tone dashboard. The Titanium Plus variant also receives black decals, which are expected to be standardised across all variants.

The car also receives new silver-finished 7-spoke alloys, akin to the current set of wheels. The update also includes a larger roof-mounted spoiler. The S version carries forward the black surrounds around the fog lamp, blacked out ORVMs and a black roof. The door pads now feature faux wooden elements, giving the cabin a richer look.

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged and continues its 1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol EcoBoost engine which makes 123.24 bhp of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. It also gets 1.5-litre petrol as well as diesel engines as an option.

The Thunder Edition is expected to be launched next week and will be available alongside the standard EcoSport. However, it is reported that the Thunder Edition will carry a price tag of Rs 20,000 less than its corresponding variant. The car is expected to drop a few features to justify the price tag.