you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vocal for Local | This Indian smartphone maker promises to return soon with phones under Rs 10,000

The all-Indian smartphones will also have premium features and sport a ‘modern look’ without making the wallet feel light

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian smartphone brand Micromax is reportedly planning to launch three new smartphones in India, and all under Rs 10,000. The company confirmed its comeback on Twitter when users asked for an alternative to Chinese smartphones in India.

Micromax will launch the three new smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India. The company told Gadgets360 that all of these phones will be launched tentatively next month. It also confirmed the news on Twitter when users inquired about its comeback.

“We are working hard internally and soon we will come up with something big. Stay tuned!” Micromax responded to a tweet. The smartphone will also have premium features and sport a ‘modern look’ without making the wallet feel light, it said in another tweet.

The company has been using two hashtags — #MadeByIndian and #MadeForIndian — amid the ongoing anti-China sentiments and ‘vocal for local’ initiative. While Micromax is an Indian brand, it has outsourced the manufacturing to Chinese companies and even launched rebranded Chinese smartphones in India.

The demand for non-Chinese smartphones has been on the rise more than ever after PM Modi’s call for an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, followed by the death of 20 Indian soldiers on the India-China border.

Chinese smartphone brands in India are trying hard to convince people about their commitment to India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth went ahead and called Realme an Indian startup which is now a global multinational company. 

The likes of Xiaomi and Poco have also been lately vocal about their India-first approach and the set of features and products they launch in the country.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Micromax #smartphones

