Vivo Z1Pro gets Rs 2,000 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Vivo Z1Pro has received an official price cut on Flipkart. The company is offering a flat Rs 2,000 discount on the Z1Pro for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Vivo Z1Pro was launched in India for Rs 14,990 for the base variant. The Z1Pro is one of the best performing smartphones in its category, and the price cut makes it, even more, a value-for-money device.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Vivo Z1Pro can be bought for Rs 12,990. For that price, you would get the 4GB + 64GB storage model. The other two variants with 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage would also be on sale.

The Z1Pro (Review) features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has a punch-hole at the top left for the front-facing camera. WIth minimum bezels and the punch-hole, the Z1Pro manages to get a screen to body ratio of 90.77 percent.

Performance unit is handled by a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and Adreno 616GPU with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. It also supports reverse charging via an OTG cable.

Optics at the back include a triple camera setup at the back with a 16MP f/1.78 primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Z1Pro has a 32MP f/2.0 sensor housed inside the punch-hole.