PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V20 Pro launch in India confirmed: Check price, specifications

Vivo V20 Pro is the third and the most premium offering under the V20 Series after the Vivo V20 and V20 SE.

Moneycontrol News

Vivo V20 Pro launch in India has been confirmed. The company has announced that it will be bringing the most premium offering under the V20 series in India very soon. Vivo V20 Pro price in India is tipped to be under Rs 30,000, putting it against the likes of OnePlus Nord, Google Pixel 4a, etc.

Vivo V20 Pro launch in India

Vivo confirmed the V20 Pro launch in India via a Twitter post. The tweet does not mention the exact launch date of the smartphone. 

Close

However, XDA Developers’ Senior Writer, Tushar Mehta, claims that the Vivo V20 Pro launch in India will be hosted on December 2. The company is expected to make an official announcement of the launch date in the coming days.

related news

Vivo V20 Pro price in India (leaked)

Vivo V20 Pro price will be set at Rs 29,999, according to a recent report. This means that the smartphone will be competing against the likes of OnePlus Nord (Review), Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review), Google Pixel 4a (Review), etc.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

Vivo V20 Pro is the third and the most premium offering under the V20 Series after the Vivo V20 (Review) and V20 SE.

Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a dual-camera setup housed in the notch on top. The two camera sensors on the front include 44 MP primary and 8 MP ultrawide shooters. 

Vivo V20 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. At the back, the device gets a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP monochrome module. The smartphone boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 09:01 am

tags #smartphones #Vivo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.