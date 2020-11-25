Vivo V20 Pro launch in India confirmed: Check price, specifications

Vivo V20 Pro launch in India has been confirmed. The company has announced that it will be bringing the most premium offering under the V20 series in India very soon. Vivo V20 Pro price in India is tipped to be under Rs 30,000, putting it against the likes of OnePlus Nord, Google Pixel 4a, etc.

Vivo V20 Pro launch in India



Live the speed, do more of what you love! Get ready to arm yourself with the power of 5G with the new #vivoV20Pro, the slimmest 5G in town. #ComingSoon to bring #DelightEveryMoment. pic.twitter.com/RePk0HtAVT

— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 24, 2020

Vivo confirmed the V20 Pro launch in India via a Twitter post. The tweet does not mention the exact launch date of the smartphone.

However, XDA Developers’ Senior Writer, Tushar Mehta, claims that the Vivo V20 Pro launch in India will be hosted on December 2. The company is expected to make an official announcement of the launch date in the coming days.

Vivo V20 Pro price in India (leaked)

Vivo V20 Pro price will be set at Rs 29,999, according to a recent report. This means that the smartphone will be competing against the likes of OnePlus Nord (Review), Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review), Google Pixel 4a (Review), etc.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

Vivo V20 Pro is the third and the most premium offering under the V20 Series after the Vivo V20 (Review) and V20 SE.

Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a dual-camera setup housed in the notch on top. The two camera sensors on the front include 44 MP primary and 8 MP ultrawide shooters.

Vivo V20 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. At the back, the device gets a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP monochrome module. The smartphone boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.