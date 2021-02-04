Valve’s Steam Game Festival gives you chance to try out 500 free demos, watch livestreams, developer chats and more

Valve has kicked off the summer edition of its Steam Game Festival which allows players to try out a plethora of game demos, listen to developers chats and watch livestreams of various games. The main draw of the festival is the chance to try out a lot of upcoming games and developers will also be hosting Q&A sessions or playthrough livestreams that viewers can participate in.

The festival will be held till February 9, 10AM PST (11:30PM IST) and there are more than 500 game demos to plough your way through in that time. Trust us, that seems like a lot but is nowhere near enough. Steam will also tell you if any of your wish listed games have a demo and use its algorithms to try its best to suggest games that maybe to your liking based on your playtime. As with everything Steam, all of this has been neatly categorised so that sift the demos using several filters such as genres, sub-genres, themes, features, number of players and so on.

As to what caught our eye, here are a few games we recommend as a starting point:

Foregone – Gorgeous looking pixel art platformer with fluid and fast paced combat.

Graven – An old-school First-Person Shooter with elements of immersive sim games like System Shock. Has the art style to boot.

Tree of Life: Oddria! – An open world, PvP (Player vs Player) sandbox survival game. Loot, pillage, gather and fight to succeed. Did I mention it has cutesy art style with a sense of humour?

Almighty: Kill Your Gods – A mix between an ARPG (Action Role Playing Game) and Looter shooter (Kill stuff to get better gear and loot)