US Supreme Court denies Epic Games appeal in Apple App Store case

The United States Supreme Court has denied Epic Games' request to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision in the long-standing Apple App Store case.

In 2021, the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a previous decision that stated Apple did not break any federal laws by not allowing third-party payment systems on the App Store.

The tiff had originally begun when Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their respective app stores in 2020, citing clauses in their terms of agreement and saying Epic broke their policies by trying to circumvent their payment systems to avoid paying a 30 percent tax to Google and Apple.

In 2021, the lower court ruled in favour of Apple in nine out of ten counts and said that Apple did not hold a monopoly or tried to break federal laws. This did not appease Epic Games who promptly filed a request to overturn the decision in the Supreme Court. The case with Google will go on trial in November, this year.

It has been rumoured that Apple will start allowing other payment systems, as soon as this year, largely to comply with European Union (EU) policies.