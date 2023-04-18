English
    US says China ran multi-year campaign on social media to silence critics

    A Chinese task force created thousands of fake social media profiles to target critics in the US, the justice department has said

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
    US DOJ says China carried out multi-year campaign to silence critics

    (Image: Suneesh K)

    More than 40 members of a Chinese task force created fake social media profiles and set up a secret police station in New York to silence critics of the Chinese government, the United States department of justice (DOJ) has alleged.

    DOJ said that one account claimed to be "Susan Miller", while another used the alias "Julie Torres". None of the accounts had any substantial following on social media but they all appeared to share the same dissent for US policies against China, the Engadget reported DoJ as saying.

    China's ministry of public security tracked their agents and rewarded people who managed to run multiple social media profiles without being detected, DoJ said.

    These Chinese agents also attempted to discredit US policies and spread misinformation about various individuals and movements like Black Lives Matter, the report said.

    US attorney Breon Peace accused China of using its national police "as a troll farm that attacks persons in our country for exercising free speech in a manner that the PRC government finds disagreeable, and also spreads propaganda whose sole purpose is to sow divisions within the United States".

    first published: Apr 18, 2023 01:58 pm