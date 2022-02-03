MARKET NEWS

    Technology

    Twitter working on feature that allows users to write long-form articles

    Details are scant so far but Twitter has confirmed to CNET that it will share more information about Twitter articles soon.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
    Representative image


    Discovered by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is prepping a feature that allows you to write long-form articles.

    One of the defining characteristics of Twitter is the 280-character limit, that allows the platform to maintain its image as a micro-blogging service.

    While there have been a lot of discussions about whether the limit is too small or not needed at all, it's the unique selling point for the platform, allowing users to quickly glance at information on the go.

    Twitter tried a new approach for long-form tweets in 2020, allowing users to chain together multiple tweets in a single, continuous thread but it still maintained the character limit for the tweets.

    Now it appears Twitter is giving long-form another go and will presumably allow users to pen longer articles.

    Details are scant so far but Twitter has confirmed to CNET that it will share more information about Twitter articles soon.

    If we go by the leaked interface, it looks like long-form articles will reside separately in their own space, and can presumably be attached to a tweet for easy sharing.

    This could also be an attempt to compete against blogging sites like Medium. It remains to be seen whether the feature will be exclusive to Twitter Blue, the platform's subscription service, which is currently not available in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Micro-blogging #tweet #Twitter #Twitter Articles #Twitter Blue
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 04:31 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.