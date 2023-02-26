English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts: Report

    The Information reported that the latest job cuts aim to offset a plunge in revenue following Musk's takeover and further whittle down a staff that had shrunk by at least 70% to roughly 2,000.

    Reuters
    February 26, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

    Elon Musk's Twitter Inc laid off dozens of employees on Saturday in what is at least the eighth round of job cuts since Musk took over the social network in late October, the Information reported.

    The job cuts impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems up and running, the report in the U.S. technology focused publication said early on Sunday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

    In early November, Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion.

    The Information reported that the latest job cuts aim to offset a plunge in revenue following Musk's takeover and further whittle down a staff that had shrunk by at least 70% to roughly 2,000.

    Musk in November said that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Reuters
    Tags: #India #jobs #layoffs #Technology #Twitter
    first published: Feb 26, 2023 12:52 pm