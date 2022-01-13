MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Twitch to update its reporting and appeals process as users suffer abuse and harassment

The firm acknowledged the harassment and abuse faced by online streamers, notably against people of colour, LGBTQIA+ community and military vets.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Angela Hession, Twitch's vice president of global trust and safety, says that the company will revamp its reporting and appeals process

Angela Hession, Twitch's vice president of global trust and safety, says that the company will revamp its reporting and appeals process

In an open letter on Twitch's website, Angela Hession, the platform's VP of global trust and safety, outlined plans for the company in 2022 which included updating the user reporting and appeals process.

Hession acknowledged the harassment and abuse faced by online streamers, notably against people of colour, LGBTQIA+ community and military vets. She said that the "hate raids" were organised by "highly determined bad actors, but their effort doesn’t excuse what happened, or how long it continued".

Hession said that it's unlikely that they will be eliminated entirely but, "several updates this year — including back-end sitewide tech and Creator tools like phone-verified chat — have cut down on their numbers significantly."

Also Read: Game Streaming: All you wanted to know and were afraid to ask

She shared that Twitch had so far removed over 15 million bot accounts this year and that number will grow. Twitch is already working on several, "proactive detection updates" and pursuing legal action against known offenders.

Close

Related stories

Besides these, the company is also working to improve its user reporting and appeals process but did not provide a timeline on when the new updates will launch.

Also Read: Can Streaming pay? Musicians are pinning fresh hopes on Twitch

Also to be upgraded is Suspicious User Detection, an AI-based flagger that checks for and reports individuals who are identified as miscreants. Twitch will update the tool to provide more useful information to streamers, to help them make a better decision.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BOT #Game streaming #Hate Raids #Twitch #Video streaming
first published: Jan 13, 2022 01:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.