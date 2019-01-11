Top 5 all-purpose action cameras for all budgets

Going for a holiday? Make sure you are carrying an action camera with you. Most versatile breed amongst cameras, action cameras can be used almost everywhere. Be it underwater, when you go for a swim, or mounted on a vehicle when you go off-roading, an action camera can do it all.

While there is no dearth of action cameras in the market, it can get very confusing on which one to zero in on. Moneycontrol lists five action cameras to help you choose the one that suits you the most.

1. GoPro Hero 7 Black

The best action camera that you can buy today, period. GoPro Hero 7 succeeds the Hero 6, which was already an excellent action camera. Additionally, GoPro Hero 7 offers stabilisation while recording a 4K video at 60fps. It comes with a 12 MP lens and a battery life of 1-3 hours depending upon the settings. The camera is waterproof up to 10 meters, and you can go deeper into the sea till 30 meters using an additional waterproof housing. GoPro Hero 7 comes with a touch screen which can be used to change the settings, preview media that has been recorded. It also offers voice and gesture control to turn the camera on/off or for playing and pausing the recording. Sharing media on the GoPro is easy as it comes with a GoPro app which lets you share stories and media on the go. It even enables you to go LIVE on Facebook and Instagram. GoPro Hero 7 Black is available in India at a price of Rs 37,000.

2. Sony RX0

Probably the most expensive action camera one can buy, the Sony RX0 has a one-inch sensor inside it. It provides shooting modes at 1080p at 1000fps- the only one in the list to offer so. The 15-MP camera can also shoot videos at 4K resolution. However, it compromises on other features. It has very poor battery life and is very expensive in India. It is available on Amazon for Rs 53,000.

3. GoPro Hero 5

While the GoPro Hero 7 is the best action camera out there, the Hero 5 is still one of the best action cameras that you can buy today. Hero 5 can record 4K at up to 30fps, and the camera also snaps 12MP stills in RAW format. Battery life varies depending on what settings you're using, but you can expect to get anywhere between one to three hours of usage one a complete charge. This was the first GoPro to feature a 2-inch touchscreen. Also, Hero 5 was the first GoPro to get waterproofing without a housing. In spite of being two generations old, the camera can capture images which are comparable to cameras launched very recently. Hero 5 is available for purchase at a price of Rs 19,000 online.

4. SJCAM SJ8 Pro

SJCAM first came to attention when it launched the SJ4000, its first camera. The company is well-known to offer action cameras below the $200 mark with decent-to-good specifications. However, the company launched its flagship, SJCAM SJ8 Pro, to compete with the premium top-end cameras. It has a 12MP lens that can shoot 4k videos at 60fps. It does not have waterproofing but can be put inside a case. The firmware on this, however, is said to have bugs resulting to a slow interface.

5. Xiaomi Yi 4K+

If you want the look and feel of a GoPro but don’t have so much moolah to spend, the Yi 4K+ is most ideal option. It is a well-featured camera with a 12MP lens which can capture 4K videos at 60fps. Though the body isn’t waterproof, an optional housing for waterproofing is available. The Yi 4K+ has a decent battery life and is available for Rs 14,000 on e-commerce websites.