Tinder tweaks Desk Mode to let users swipe covertly in office

Tinder recently refreshed its Desk Mode feature to enable users to hide their swiping on a work computer. The company’s data showed that 47 percent of its users prefer to match and chat with potential dates during work. Additionally, almost a third (30 percent) of Tinder’s users have swiped during a meeting.

However, swiping during a meeting or while at work can get you in a pickle with your boss. So Tinder has come up with an extremely fun and intelligent solution for it.

There’s a briefcase icon on the top left corner of the app that pulls up a fake report titled “Meeting Notes” when you click it. While the mock report does look professional, it is pretty hilarious once you read it.

Is this strategy proficient enough to trick your boss, well that’s anyone’s guess. However, a Tinder spokesperson told Fortune that since Tinder first launched ‘Desk Mode’ back in 2017, the briefcase icon was clicked 1 million times a month pre-pandemic, dropping to 850,000 clicks in 2021.

But even if you don’t find the strategy to be competent, it is safe to say that having a fake report on your screen is preferable than your boss seeing steamy chats with some creative use of emojis. The briefcase icon could also prove highly effective for those users that aren’t good at multitasking.