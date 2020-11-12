PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is how Twitter reacted to Google Photos saying it would end free storage

However, netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment over this new development as #GooglePhotos trended high on the micro-blogging site.

Moneycontrol News

Google on November 11 announced that its cloud storage platform Google Photos will no longer allow for free unlimited storage of photos and videos, starting June 1, 2021, as part of a change to its unlimited High-quality storage policy.

“A remarkable 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded to Photos every week. To welcome even more of your memories and build Google Photos for the future, we are announcing a change to our storage policy,” Google Photos tweeted.

"Growing demand for storage" means Google Photos can no longer honor a years-old policy of unlimited capacity for high-quality images, the company said in a blog post. Storage of images, along with files in Google's document editing services, will instead be capped at a combined total of 15 gigabytes.

However, netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment over this new development as #GooglePhotos trended high on the micro-blogging site.

Check out a few reactions here:






More than 1 billion people use Google Photos each month, but the company estimated fewer than 20% of them will need to upgrade for extra storage in the next three years, reported Reuters.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 05:43 pm

