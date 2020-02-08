The Tech Weekender: Second Poco phone launched, Chinese smartphone makers take on Google Play Store, Facebook hacked and Moto Razr flops

A foldable smartphone made the news for the wrong reasons yet again. In an unexpected development, the Moto Razr failed a recent bending test. CNET hosted a livestream to test the Razr’s durability with the Foldbot, a machine designed to test the durability for foldable smartphones by continually folding and unfolding the device. However, the livestream had to be cut short as the Moto Razr’s hinge gave way after little over 27,000, which is the equivalent of 37 folds an unfolds a day. On average, American users check their phones 80 times a day, in which case the Razr would give way in less than a year. In a previous test, Samsung’s updated Galaxy Fold gave way after more than 1,19,000 folds and unfolds. It is worth noting that the Moto Razr screen was still useable after the hinge gave way.