The Jawa is coming back: Here are some details we know about its engine

It has been known for some time now that the historic brand Jawa is set to make a comeback. Now we get the first official details of the bike, more specifically, the engine that will be powering it.

Developed from scratch, the engine shares only its bore and stroke with the Mahindra Mojo's 300cc mill. The engine is also BS-IV compliant and BS-VI ready.

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the upcoming Jawa will be powered by a 293cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 27 PS and 28 Nm of torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Little is known about the engine as of now. Classic Legends says that the engine will feature a fairly flat torque curve and that there has been a focus on matching the exhaust note to the Jawas of old.

The engine has been developed at the Mahindra Racing operation in Italy, as well as at their Pune facility.

The fact that the Jawa's engine is completely new and shares almost nothing with the Mahindra Mojo lineup does not mean that development did not start with that motor. But that could be the highlight, considering the Mojo had one of the best engines in its class.

In terms of styling, the engine oozes nostalgia and it won't come as a surprise that the bike will also be built around that retro feel. This is a space that Royal Enfield dominates with their Classic series of bikes but the Jawa series has its own fan following.

As for prices, there hasn't been any mention yet, but an engine in that class could fall somewhere in the Rs 2.5 lakh price bracket, since it seems like the Jawa will be offered as a premium bike.