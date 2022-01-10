Tecno introduces a telescopic macro lens for smartphones

(Image Courtesy: Tecno)

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno, has announced a telescopic macro lens for smartphone cameras. The lens is paired with a motor on the camera module, that extends it from the body of the phone, when required.

When extended, the macro lens allows for an optical zoom of up to 5X, which the company says produces images comparable to the main camera lens, in a module.

It also provides larger aperture levels and better image quality, compared to the macro lenses in smartphones.

So far, Tecno hasn't provided any specifics on the lens, or when it expects to ship it but says despite the lens extending beyond the body of the phone, when initialised, it would not need extra housing to fit in the chassis.

As a brand, Tecno has been focusing on the budget and mid-range market in India, with releases like the Spark 8 series of phones.

In 2022, it expects to transition to premium phones as well, which could be when we see the new technology debut on Tecno hardware.

The company has been busy with releases of late, launching a new budget smartphone in India, nearly every month in 2021. Among its more recently launched devices were the Tecno Spark 8 budget smartphone and the Tecno Camon 18.