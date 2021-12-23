MARKET NEWS

Tecno Camon 18 launched in India with MediaTek G85 SoC, 48 MP selfie camera, 5,000 mAh battery

The Tecno Camon 18 is priced at Rs 14,999 in India for the sole 4GB/128GB variant

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 04:54 PM IST

The Tecno Camon 18 was launched in India on December 23. A MediaTek chipset, a triple-camera setup, a large display and a big battery make Tecno Camon 18 a solid contender for the best smartphone priced under Rs 15,000.

Tecno Camon 18 Price in India

The Tecno Camon 18 is priced at Rs 14,999 in India for the sole 4GB/128GB variant. It will be available across online and retail channels starting December 27. Tecno is also offering the Buds 2 true wireless earbuds on purchase of the Camon 18.

Tecno Camon 18 Specifications

The Tecno Camon 18 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage and has the ability to expand the RAM by up to 7GB by utilising unused storage. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast-charging support.

The Tecno Camon 18 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a peak brightness of 500 nits. The display also features a pixel density of 396 ppi and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The hole-punch cut out on the screen houses a 48 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Camon 18 gets a 48 MP primary camera paired with a depth sensor and an AI lens.

The handset runs HiOS 8 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone is available in dusk grey and iris purple.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Tecno
first published: Dec 23, 2021 04:54 pm

