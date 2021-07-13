Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17 Pro launching in India soon: Check expected specs, price, release date

Tecno is gearing up to launch its Camon 17 series in India soon. The Tecno Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro will be powered by MediaTek G series chipsets, a massive battery, and high-refresh-rate displays. While the launch date hasn't been confirmed, the teaser page suggests that they will arrive on “Amazon Prime Day” on July 26.

Tecno Camon 17 series expected price

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro’s is expected to be priced in the sub-15K-17K segment, while the Camon 17 will likely cost less than Rs 12,000. The Tecno Camon 17 series has already been unveiled in Nigeria. The Tecno Camon 17 is priced at Nigerian naira (NGN) 74,000 (Roughly Rs 14,200), whereas the Pro costs NGN 125,000 (roughly Rs.24,100) in Nigeria.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro specifications

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader and dual speakers.

For optics, the Camon 17 Pro opts for a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP bokeh lens, and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 48 MP selfie camera.

Tecno Camon 17 specifications

The Tecno Camon 17 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For optics, you get a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP bokeh lens, and an AI sensor. In the front, the Camon 17 gets a downgraded 16 MP camera. The phone also opts for a single speaker and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.