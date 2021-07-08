Amazon Prime Day Sale kicks off on July 26 in India with 300 new product launches

Amazon has confirmed that its mega Prime Day sale will commence on July 26. The e-retail giant confirmed that it would be bringing several deals, discounts as well as new product launches during Prime Day 2021.

The sale was previously scheduled to take place in India in June but was postponed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Amazon’s Prime Day sale will take place on July 26 at 12:00 am (Midnight) and will continue through to July 27.

Amazon is bringing discounts, deals, and savings on products across several categories. Additionally, there’ll be over 300 new product launches. Amazon says that it aims to empower artisans, manufacturers, small businesses, startups, women entrepreneurs, weavers, and local shops in India during Prime Day to help them recover from the loss of business incurred during the pandemic.

Amit Agarwal, Country Head, Amazon India, said, “We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of small businesses and local sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes.”

Amazon also says Prime members can look forward to “new launches and a range of best of deals”. These include various electronic devices like TVs, smartphones, appliances, laptops, etc. We will keep you posted with the best deals on electronics as and when they become available.