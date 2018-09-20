App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS iON partners with The Training Room to provide skilling platform in UK

The Training Room will make use of the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub to provide a platform for students

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on September 20 said it has partnered with The Training Room, a leading UK provider of technical training courses and careers support.


The Training Room will make use of the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub to provide a platform for students from and beyond the United Kingdom, who are seeking skills and technical courses and for employers looking for dynamic solutions for recruitment, in-house training, and staff retention.


TCS iON is looking at skilling in what it calls a "phygital model", where trainers and physical classrooms are combined with digital technology to give students access to quality educational content anywhere, at anytime and on any device.


The Training Room will roll out an enhanced version of its courses on the new platform, starting with health and fitness, personal training, and IT courses, TCS iON said in a statement.


The platform will also host content from many other educational and professional institutions covering a vast range of work-related learning opportunities.

First Published on Sep 20, 2018 10:19 pm

